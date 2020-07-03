8:30 pm Thursday live update: no significant rain in our area this evening..that will change starting Friday..plenty of heat on the distant horizon

The chance for scattered thunderstorms will increase starting Friday. Daytime temperatures return to normal levels with high humidity. Rain chances end late next week as another period of very hot weather begins.

Thursday was a partly cloudy, hot and humid day. So far rain has been limited, but we will see a chance for a few pop up storms especially over the northern half of the area. Any rain that develops this evening will end tonight. Look for a mix of sunshine and clouds Friday. With the upper level ridge drifting towards the west, we'll see an increase in scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday. Anything that develops Friday afternoon will end after sunset late Friday evening. Severe weather cannot totally be ruled out, but is looking unlikely at this time. Temperatures Friday will begin in the mid to upper 70s. We will once again likely see highs in the low to middle 90s. Heat index values could surpass 105 degrees in a few spots so take it easy if you have to be outside.