Texas governor issues mask order to fight coronovirus

8:30 pm Thursday live update: no significant rain in our area this evening..that will change starting Friday..plenty of heat on the distant horizon

Weather
Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. The ArkLaTex is surrounded by rain this evening. 2. Rain returns to our area starting Friday. 3. Rain chances will likely stick around through the middle of next week. Enjoy it while you can. 4. Temperatures ease a little thanks to the rain. 5. Tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook features an extended period of hot and dry weather.

8:30 pm Thursday live update:

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

