8:30 pm Thursday live update: no significant rain in our area this evening..that will change starting Friday..plenty of heat on the distant horizon

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. The ArkLaTex is surrounded by rain this evening. 2. Rain returns to our area starting Friday. 3. Rain chances will likely stick around through the middle of next week. Enjoy it while you can. 4. Temperatures ease a little thanks to the rain. 5. Tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook features an extended period of hot and dry weather.
8:30 pm Thursday live update:
Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play