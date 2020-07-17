8:30 pm Thursday live update: Rain remains scarce with near-normal temperatures for most of the week..we could crank up the heat to end July

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. An amazing amount of persistence in our weather for most of the next week. 2. Our next best chance for rain will likely hold off until the end of next week. If you get some rain, it probably won’t be much. 3. Temperatures to stay slightly above normal. 4. Some of the hottest temperatures of the summer are still showing up in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Thursday live update:

