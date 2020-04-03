8:30 pm Thursday live update: Rain tonight, a few storms late tomorrow, and a warm-up next week

The chance for some rain will return to parts of the ArkLaTex Thursday night. Our best chance for rain through the weekend will be late Friday into Saturday. Severe weather is looking unlikely. The clouds and chance for rain will stick around on and off through most of next week.

Thursday was a mostly cloudy day with pleasant temperatures around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures have been pretty close to normal with highs in the low to middle 70s. Look for the clouds to bring some scattered showers to the area Thursday night. Temperatures Thursday night will stay above normal as we dip into the mid to upper 50s. A cold front will move into our area Friday afternoon. This front will serve as the focus for more widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms. A few storms could be on the strong side, however, our severe weather risk is looking very low. Highs Friday ahead of the front will stay pretty close to normal in the low to middle 70s.