8:30 pm Thursday live update: Rain tonight, a few storms late tomorrow, and a warm-up next week

Weather
Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Some rain moving into the ArkLaTex this evening. 2. A cold front will bring some scattered storms late Friday. 3. A small rain break by the middle of next week with much warmer temperatures. 4. Watching a large disturbance possibly headed our way late next week. 5. A taste of cooler air in part of the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Thursday live update:

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

74° / 59°
Skies clearing overnight
Skies clearing overnight 20% 74° 59°

Friday

75° / 60°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 75° 60°

Saturday

71° / 59°
Showers
Showers 50% 71° 59°

Sunday

77° / 64°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 40% 77° 64°

Monday

76° / 69°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 76° 69°

Tuesday

83° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 83° 70°

Wednesday

89° / 69°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 89° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

64°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
64°

63°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
63°

62°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
62°

61°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
61°

60°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
60°

60°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
60°

60°

7 AM
Showers
40%
60°

60°

8 AM
Showers
40%
60°

65°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
65°

68°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

71°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

72°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

73°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

71°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

70°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

68°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
68°

