8:30 pm Thursday live update: Rain tonight, a few storms late tomorrow, and a warm-up next week

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Some rain moving into the ArkLaTex this evening. 2. A cold front will bring some scattered storms late Friday. 3. A small rain break by the middle of next week with much warmer temperatures. 4. Watching a large disturbance possibly headed our way late next week. 5. A taste of cooler air in part of the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.
8:30 pm Thursday live update:
Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.