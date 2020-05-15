8:30 pm Thursday live update: several inches of rain still looks promising for the weekend..much drier weather to follow

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Rain to increase in coverage and intensity for Friday and the weekend. 2. Some severe weather will be possible Friday afternoon. 3. The main threat is the potential for very heavy rain. 4. Most of next week now looking dry and rather pleasant. 5. We crank up the heat and keep the rain somewhat limited in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Thursday live update:

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

