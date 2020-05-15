8:30 pm Thursday live update: several inches of rain still looks promising for the weekend..much drier weather to follow

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Rain to increase in coverage and intensity for Friday and the weekend. 2. Some severe weather will be possible Friday afternoon. 3. The main threat is the potential for very heavy rain. 4. Most of next week now looking dry and rather pleasant. 5. We crank up the heat and keep the rain somewhat limited in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Thursday live update:

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

85° / 71°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 85° 71°

Friday

86° / 70°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 60% 86° 70°

Saturday

77° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 77° 67°

Sunday

77° / 64°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 77° 64°

Monday

81° / 59°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 81° 59°

Tuesday

80° / 60°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 80° 60°

Wednesday

83° / 63°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 83° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

85°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

84°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
84°

82°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

81°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

77°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss