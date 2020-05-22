8:30 pm Thursday live update: Storms over SW AR moving out of our area..another round of storms could move through Friday evening and Friday night

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Thunderstorms over SW AR are moving out of our area. 2. Another round of strong to possibly severe storms could move through the area Friday evening and Friday night. 3. More widespread and persistent rain to begin Sunday and continue off and on through most of next week potentially dropping several inches of rain. 4. Once again tonight, pretty good agreement that the second week in our 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook could begin with a cool down and end up being much drier.

8:30 pm Thursday live update:

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

89° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 89° 70°

Friday

91° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 91° 72°

Saturday

90° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 90° 74°

Sunday

87° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 87° 72°

Monday

82° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 82° 71°

Tuesday

82° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 82° 71°

Wednesday

83° / 70°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 83° 70°

Hourly Forecast

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

71°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

80°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

83°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
90°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
89°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

