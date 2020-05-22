8:30 pm Thursday live update: Storms over SW AR moving out of our area..another round of storms could move through Friday evening and Friday night

Scattered strong storms that develop across the ArkLaTex this afternoon and this evening should move out of the area tonight. Rain chances will stay rather low for the next few days. Above normal temperatures will stick around until clouds and rain chances increase late this weekend.

Thursday was another mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. There is a chance that scattered showers and thunderstorms that develop near a front over the northern part of the area could become severe in a few isolated spots. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we have a marginal severe weather risk for the isolated storm that could produce some wind damage. Look for any storms that develop over the area to end or move out of our area late this evening. Otherwise, tonight we will see a mostly cloudy sky with above normal temperatures look for an overnight low in the mid to upper 60s.