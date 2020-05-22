8:30 pm Thursday live update: Storms over SW AR moving out of our area..another round of storms could move through Friday evening and Friday night

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Thunderstorms over SW AR are moving out of our area. 2. Another round of strong to possibly severe storms could move through the area Friday evening and Friday night. 3. More widespread and persistent rain to begin Sunday and continue off and on through most of next week potentially dropping several inches of rain. 4. Once again tonight, pretty good agreement that the second week in our 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook could begin with a cool down and end up being much drier.
8:30 pm Thursday live update:
Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.
CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.
Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.