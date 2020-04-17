8:30 pm Thursday live update: Strong to severe storms expected this weekend and again Wednesday..a dry end to April?

Look for clouds to return to the ArkLaTex Thursday night. Some rain will be possible Friday. Two disturbances could bring strong to severe storms to the area in the week ahead. The first will arrive Sunday.

Thursday was a perfect day of weather in the ArkLaTex. Despite a chilly start in the upper 30s to low 40s, temperatures will likely end up in the low to middle 70s. Look for clouds to begin to increase around the area Thursday night. Those clouds could begin to drop some rain on the area Friday. Any rain Friday should be rather light and scattered in nature. Rain chances will increase over the area Friday night as the first of several waves of showers and thunderstorms move in. Thunder will be possible Friday night especially over the southern half of the area. We will likely be dry for much of Saturday. However, a second wave of showers and thunderstorms will move into the area late Saturday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that there is a 'marginal' risk that one or two storms Saturday afternoon and evening could be strong to severe. In other words, if we have any severe weather issues Saturday, they would be very isolated.