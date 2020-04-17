8:30 pm Thursday live update: Strong to severe storms expected this weekend and again Wednesday..a dry end to April?

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Clouds return to the ArkLaTex starting Friday with some rain possible. 2. Thunderstorms expected both Saturday and Sunday with severe weather possible especially Sunday. 3. An even stronger storm system could bring another chance for severe storms Wednesday. 4. Above-normal temperatures to settle in by the middle of next week and could stick around for a while. 5. Last night’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook showed promise of a drier conclusion to the month of April. Tonight’s outlook looks even drier!

8:30 pm Thursday live update:

Severe weather risk outlook for this weekend

