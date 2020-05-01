8:30 pm Thursday live update: sunshine and a big warm up on the way through the weekend..maybe some rain by Tuesday

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Plenty of sunshine on the way for the next few days with a big warm up. 2. A cold front could bring rain and maybe a few thunderstorms Tuesday night. 3. A second round of rain possible for Mother’s Day weekend. 4. Near or above normal temperature and below normal rainfall in the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Thursday live update:

Thursday

79° / 54°
Clear
Clear 10% 79° 54°

Friday

84° / 62°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 84° 62°

Saturday

85° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 85° 65°

Sunday

86° / 69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 86° 69°

Monday

90° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 90° 69°

Tuesday

90° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 90° 66°

Wednesday

82° / 61°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 82° 61°

