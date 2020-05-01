8:30 pm Thursday live update: sunshine and a big warm up on the way through the weekend..maybe some rain by Tuesday

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Plenty of sunshine on the way for the next few days with a big warm up. 2. A cold front could bring rain and maybe a few thunderstorms Tuesday night. 3. A second round of rain possible for Mother’s Day weekend. 4. Near or above normal temperature and below normal rainfall in the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Thursday live update:

