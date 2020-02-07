8:30 pm Thursday live update: Sunshine returns Friday but don’t get to used to it..lots of rain next week

The clouds will finally move out of the ArkLaTex Thursday night. Sunshine returns Friday and will stick around for only a few days. The threat for rain returns Sunday and could linger through much of next week.

Thursday was a cloudy, breezy and cold day around the ArkLaTex. The combination of the clouds and a breezy northwest wind kept temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. The clouds will finally move out Thursday night allowing for the coldest night of the week. Look for temperatures Thursday night to dip into the upper 20s to low 30s. Despite the colder start, Friday is looking much warmer thanks to plenty of sunshine. Look for daytime highs to climb to near-normal levels in the upper 50s to low 60s. That sunshine will stick around Saturday as temperatures to start the weekend will remain near normal in the upper 50s to low 60s.