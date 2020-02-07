8:30 pm Thursday live update: Sunshine returns Friday but don’t get to used to it..lots of rain next week

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Finally! some sunshine to talk about for a few days. 2. The weekend could close with some rain. 3. Lots of rain on the way next week. Find out when conditions could be best for a few strong storms. 4. The 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook shows that we could have a drier and colder weather pattern on the horizon.

8:30 pm Thursday live update:

Thursday

40° / 29°
Clear
Clear 0% 40° 29°

Friday

62° / 36°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 62° 36°

Saturday

63° / 49°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 63° 49°

Sunday

72° / 60°
Light rain developing in the afternoon
Light rain developing in the afternoon 80% 72° 60°

Monday

63° / 50°
Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms 80% 63° 50°

Tuesday

60° / 47°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 60° 47°

Wednesday

60° / 49°
Showers possible
Showers possible 60% 60° 49°

34°

9 PM
Clear
0%
34°

34°

10 PM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

11 PM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

12 AM
Clear
0%
33°

32°

1 AM
Clear
0%
32°

32°

2 AM
Clear
0%
32°

31°

3 AM
Clear
0%
31°

30°

4 AM
Clear
0%
30°

30°

5 AM
Clear
0%
30°

30°

6 AM
Clear
0%
30°

31°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
31°

33°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
33°

39°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
39°

45°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

51°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

54°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

57°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

60°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

61°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

61°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

60°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

56°

6 PM
Clear
0%
56°

51°

7 PM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

8 PM
Clear
0%
49°

