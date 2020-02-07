8:30 pm Thursday live update: Sunshine returns Friday but don’t get to used to it..lots of rain next week

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Finally! some sunshine to talk about for a few days. 2. The weekend could close with some rain. 3. Lots of rain on the way next week. Find out when conditions could be best for a few strong storms. 4. The 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook shows that we could have a drier and colder weather pattern on the horizon.
8:30 pm Thursday live update:
