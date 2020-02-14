8:30 pm Thursday live update: Sunshine returns Friday..warmer temperatures return this weekend

Look for the sunshine to stick around through the weekend with an eventual warming trend. Rain returns Monday with the threat of rain lingering through most of next week. Rainfall amounts will not be as high as this week's rain.

Thursday was a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. The deck of low clouds has been slow to erode. We will see the clouds give way to a clear sky tonight. That will make for the coldest night of the week. Look for Friday morning low temperatures to dip below freezing over pretty much all of the area. Lows will range from the mid to upper 20s north to the upper 20s to low 30s south. Friday will bring below normal temperatures once again despite a mostly sunny sky. Look for highs to climb back to the upper 40s to low 50s.