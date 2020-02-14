1  of  2
Breaking News
Local, state police on scene of “incident” at CenturyLink in Bossier City 4 arrested in fatal shooting at Bossier City apartment complex

8:30 pm Thursday live update: Sunshine returns Friday..warmer temperatures return this weekend

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

8:30 pm Thursday live update:

During tonight’s live update I’ll talk about two rather cold nights here in the ArkLaTex. The weekend is looking warmer but will the rain stay away? The rain will not stay away next week. I’ll show you the latest on how much to expect. I’ll also have the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

49° / 32°
Clearing skies late
Clearing skies late 10% 49° 32°

Friday

52° / 32°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 52° 32°

Saturday

62° / 48°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 62° 48°

Sunday

69° / 54°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 69° 54°

Monday

75° / 64°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 75° 64°

Tuesday

68° / 46°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 68° 46°

Wednesday

49° / 37°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 49° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
44°

43°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

41°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

40°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

39°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
39°

38°

2 AM
Clear
0%
38°

36°

3 AM
Clear
10%
36°

35°

4 AM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

5 AM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

6 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
33°

33°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
33°

35°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
35°

38°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
38°

42°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

45°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

47°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

49°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

51°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

50°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

47°

6 PM
Clear
0%
47°

45°

7 PM
Clear
0%
45°

43°

8 PM
Clear
0%
43°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories