8:30 pm Thursday live update: Sunshine returns tomorrow but don’t get too excited it won’t last long

Look for sunshine to return with cool days and cold nights ahead. Normal temperatures return by the end of the weekend. Rain returns late Sunday into Monday morning. Much of next week looking dry!

Thursday finally saw the end of the rain across the ArkLaTex. Clouds have begun to decrease over parts of the area. That trend will continue Thursday night as colder and drier air moves into our area. Look for lows Friday morning to dip below freezing for all of the area. Temperatures Friday will be a little bit warmer thanks to some sunshine but will remain well below normal. Look for highs to mainly be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Friday night will probably be the coldest night in the week ahead. The combination of very dry air, a clear sky, and calm will allow lows to dip into the mid to upper 20s.