8:30 pm Thursday live update: Sunshine returns tomorrow but don’t get too excited it won’t last long

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. The clouds have already moved out get ready for a couple of very cold nights. 2. Sunshine returns tomorrow but you might be disappointed with how long it will stick around. 3. Most of Sunday’s rain will be very late. 4. Another cold front arrives by the middle of next week. This should begin a streak of dry weather. 5. The latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Thursday live update:

Thursday

49° / 31°
Clear
Clear 10% 49° 31°

Friday

49° / 29°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 49° 29°

Saturday

55° / 40°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 55° 40°

Sunday

62° / 56°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 40% 62° 56°

Monday

64° / 42°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 64° 42°

Tuesday

63° / 38°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 63° 38°

Wednesday

51° / 32°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 51° 32°

42°

10 PM
Clear
0%
42°

40°

11 PM
Clear
0%
40°

40°

12 AM
Clear
0%
40°

38°

1 AM
Clear
0%
38°

38°

2 AM
Clear
0%
38°

36°

3 AM
Clear
0%
36°

35°

4 AM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

5 AM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

6 AM
Clear
10%
33°

32°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
32°

33°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
33°

35°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
35°

38°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
38°

40°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

42°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
42°

45°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

46°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

47°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

48°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

47°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

44°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
44°

41°

7 PM
Clear
0%
41°

39°

8 PM
Clear
0%
39°

37°

9 PM
Clear
0%
37°

