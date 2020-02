Look for the sunshine to continue into the weekend. Clouds will return Sunday with showers and thunderstorms returning Monday and Tuesday. Severe storms will be possible Tuesday.

Thursday was a sunny and cool day around the ArkLaTex. After lows in the mid to upper 20s, a warming trend began with highs warming into the 50s. Look for the warming trend to continue into the weekend. Thursday night will be clear with below normal temperatures. Lows will not be as cold as Wednesday night. Expect temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 30s. Friday will be sunny and much warmer. Temperatures will return to normal with daytime highs soaring into the low to middle 60s. The sunshine and warming trend with continue into Saturday. Look for lows Saturday morning to fall into the upper 30s to low 40s. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s.