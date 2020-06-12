8:30 pm Thursday live update: the sunshine continues with a big warming trend.. we could go ten more days with no rain

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. A warming trend began today and will continue into the middle of next week. July-like temperatures are possible. 2. One more somewhat cool night on the way tonight. 3. We may have to wait until possibly Father’s Day to see a chance of rain return. 4. We still have some change in the form of a wet several days in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.
8:30 pm Thursday live update:
