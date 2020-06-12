8:30 pm Thursday live update: the sunshine continues with a big warming trend.. we could go ten more days with no rain

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. A warming trend began today and will continue into the middle of next week. July-like temperatures are possible. 2. One more somewhat cool night on the way tonight. 3. We may have to wait until possibly Father’s Day to see a chance of rain return. 4. We still have some change in the form of a wet several days in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Thursday live update:

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Click to see the latest almanac information for Shreveport and Texarkana.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

88° / 63°
Clear
Clear 10% 88° 63°

Friday

92° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 92° 68°

Saturday

94° / 69°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 94° 69°

Sunday

95° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 95° 70°

Monday

95° / 71°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 95° 71°

Tuesday

96° / 71°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 96° 71°

Wednesday

97° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 97° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

10 PM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

11 PM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

12 AM
Clear
0%
72°

70°

1 AM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

2 AM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

3 AM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

4 AM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

5 AM
Clear
10%
65°

64°

6 AM
Clear
10%
64°

65°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
65°

70°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

76°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

80°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

83°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

85°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

90°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

90°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

89°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

88°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

86°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

82°

9 PM
Clear
0%
82°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss