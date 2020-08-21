8:30 pm Thursday live update: Tropical Depressions 13 & 14 headed to the Gulf..rain to increase for our area next week

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. The latest on Tropical Depressions 13 & 14. It appears that both will eventually move into the Gulf of Mexico. TD 14 could move into Texas Tuesday. 2. A warming trend begins Friday as our streak of below normal temperatures is about to end. 3. Rain will remain limited until the last half of next week. 4. Tonight’s ‘Grain of Salt’ Two Week Weather Outlook shows plenty of rain and near-normal temperatures.
8:30 pm Thursday live update:
