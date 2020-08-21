8:30 pm Thursday live update: Tropical Depressions 13 & 14 headed to the Gulf..rain to increase for our area next week

A warming trend will begin in the ArkLaTex Friday after another mild night. Two tropical depressions have formed in the Atlantic and Caribbean. Both are headed to the Gulf of Mexico.

Thursday was another pleasant day by late August standards in our area. We got off to a mild start with lows ranging from the low to middle 60s. We will see another mild night Thursday night thanks to a mostly clear sky, light wind, and dry air. Overnight lows Friday morning will likely bottom out in the mid to upper 60s. Expect another partly cloudy and mainly dry day Friday as we begin a warming trend. Daytime highs will be a few degrees warmer than today and will mainly be in the low 90s. The warming trend and mainly dry weather pattern will continue through the weekend. We will see highs return to the middle 90s. Overnight lows will return to the low 70s. Rain cannot totally be ruled out this weekend. If it develops, it will be very isolated.