8:30 pm Thursday live update: Watching what’s left of scattered storms..dry weather begins Friday with summer heat next week

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. we still have some scattered storms around the area. Nothing severe as of right now. 2. Dry weather pattern begins to settle in Friday. 3. Above-normal temperatures return to the area next week with 90s on the way. 4. In last night’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook, I showed to models indicating possible tropical development. I’ll show you the latest.

8:30 pm Thursday live update:

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play