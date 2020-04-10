8:30 pm Thursday live update: with this evening’s severe weather threat over now we wait for Easter Sunday morning

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Strong storms grazed the southern edge of the ArkLaTex earlier this evening. Those storms are now moving away. 2. Sunshine returns Friday with cooler temperatures. 3. While showers and thunderstorms will be likely late Saturday, the severe weather threat looks very low. 4. Our best chance for severe storms will arrive late Saturday night through Sunday morning. 5. Much cooler air on the way to begin next week. Some of you could see lows in the 30s! 6. Another change on the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook. A warm and drier weather pattern could be on the way.

8:30 pm Thursday live update:

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

