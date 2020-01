A little light rain possible Thursday night into Friday morning. Sunshine and warmer temperatures return for the weekend. Rain to return Monday with a few thunderstorms possible Tuesday. Cooler air returns by the middle of next week.

Thursday was yet another cloudy and cool day with areas of drizzle. We'll see one final disturbance move to the south of the ArkLaTex tonight and Friday. This will keep the clouds over our area and could produce a few areas of light rain Thursday night into Friday morning. We will likely see lots of clouds Friday, but a few breaks in the clouds could develop over the northwest half of the area Friday afternoon. Temperatures Friday will not change much. We'll again see lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Expect daytime highs in the low to middle 50s.