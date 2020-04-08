8:30 pm Tuesday live update: A few strong storms possible late Wednesday and again this weekend

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. It still looks like near-record breaking temperatures are possible in spots Wednesday. 2. That heat could contribute to some isolated strong storms for part of the area Wednesday afternoon and evening. 3. More normal temperatures return to the area starting Thursday. 4. A strong disturbance will bring more widespread and heavier rain to the area Saturday into Easter Sunday. Severe weather will be possible. 5. Even cooler temperatures return to start next week. 6. A little bit drier weather picture now showing up in the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook

8:30 pm Tuesday live update:

