8:30 pm Tuesday live update: A few strong storms possible late Wednesday and again this weekend

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. It still looks like near-record breaking temperatures are possible in spots Wednesday. 2. That heat could contribute to some isolated strong storms for part of the area Wednesday afternoon and evening. 3. More normal temperatures return to the area starting Thursday. 4. A strong disturbance will bring more widespread and heavier rain to the area Saturday into Easter Sunday. Severe weather will be possible. 5. Even cooler temperatures return to start next week. 6. A little bit drier weather picture now showing up in the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook

8:30 pm Tuesday live update:

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

84° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 84° 73°

Wednesday

88° / 70°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 88° 70°

Thursday

75° / 55°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 75° 55°

Friday

70° / 53°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 70° 53°

Saturday

64° / 60°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 100% 64° 60°

Sunday

73° / 53°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 80% 73° 53°

Monday

64° / 48°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 64° 48°

Hourly Forecast

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
84°

86°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

87°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
87°

87°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
87°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

