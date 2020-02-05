8:30 pm Tuesday live update: A few t’showers ongoing along a strong cold front..a chilly couple of days on the way behind the front

8:30 pm Tuesday live update:
Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. A cold front moving through the area is producing a few thunderstorms. Severe weather looks unlikely. 2. More thunder with more widespread rain is looking likely for Wednesday morning. Severe weather is again looking likely but cannot be totally ruled out. 3. Some light wintry precipitation looks unlikely tomorrow night but cannot be ruled out yet. Tune in for a look at several models. 4. Temperatures will stay rather chilly through Thursday. 5. Next week begins with plenty more rain. 6. The latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook shows relatively mild temperatures.
