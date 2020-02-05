8:30 pm Tuesday live update: A few t’showers ongoing along a strong cold front..a chilly couple of days on the way behind the front

8:30 pm Tuesday live update:

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. A cold front moving through the area is producing a few thunderstorms. Severe weather looks unlikely. 2. More thunder with more widespread rain is looking likely for Wednesday morning. Severe weather is again looking likely but cannot be totally ruled out. 3. Some light wintry precipitation looks unlikely tomorrow night but cannot be ruled out yet. Tune in for a look at several models. 4. Temperatures will stay rather chilly through Thursday. 5. Next week begins with plenty more rain. 6. The latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook shows relatively mild temperatures.

Tuesday

78° / 51°
Chance of late night showers
Chance of late night showers 60% 78° 51°

Wednesday

54° / 35°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 90% 54° 35°

Thursday

45° / 33°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 45° 33°

Friday

63° / 41°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 63° 41°

Saturday

60° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 60° 40°

Sunday

63° / 52°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 63° 52°

Monday

67° / 60°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 67° 60°

58°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
58°

59°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
59°

57°

12 AM
Few Showers
30%
57°

56°

1 AM
Showers
40%
56°

55°

2 AM
Showers
40%
55°

55°

3 AM
Showers
40%
55°

54°

4 AM
Showers
40%
54°

54°

5 AM
Showers
50%
54°

53°

6 AM
Showers
50%
53°

53°

7 AM
Showers
50%
53°

52°

8 AM
Light Rain
60%
52°

53°

9 AM
Rain
80%
53°

52°

10 AM
Rain
90%
52°

53°

11 AM
Rain
90%
53°

52°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
52°

51°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
51°

51°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
51°

50°

3 PM
Showers
40%
50°

49°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
49°

48°

5 PM
Few Showers
30%
48°

48°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
48°

47°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
47°

46°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
46°

