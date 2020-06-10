8:30 pm Tuesday live update: A narrow band of storms moving through the area..a big break from the humidity on the way

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. A cold front has produced a narrow band of showers and thunderstorms over SW AR and NE TX. Details on where the line is and how long it will take to move through the area. 2. Much cooler air moves into the ArkLaTex behind the cold front bringing several mild nights. 3. Upper-level high pressure builds over the area later in the week and will crank up the heat once again. 4. The tropics a looking quiet for the next few weeks. 5. Signs of some rain in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

Tuesday

97° / 67°
Thunderstorms likely early
Thunderstorms likely early 50% 97° 67°

Wednesday

87° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 87° 62°

Thursday

89° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 89° 64°

Friday

93° / 68°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 93° 68°

Saturday

94° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 94° 68°

Sunday

94° / 69°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 94° 69°

Monday

95° / 71°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 95° 71°

84°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

80°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

73°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

4 AM
Clear
0%
72°

70°

5 AM
Clear
0%
70°

68°

6 AM
Clear
0%
68°

68°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

69°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

72°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

75°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

84°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

80°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

76°

9 PM
Clear
0%
76°

