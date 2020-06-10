8:30 pm Tuesday live update: A narrow band of storms moving through the area..a big break from the humidity on the way

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. A cold front has produced a narrow band of showers and thunderstorms over SW AR and NE TX. Details on where the line is and how long it will take to move through the area. 2. Much cooler air moves into the ArkLaTex behind the cold front bringing several mild nights. 3. Upper-level high pressure builds over the area later in the week and will crank up the heat once again. 4. The tropics a looking quiet for the next few weeks. 5. Signs of some rain in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Tuesday live update:

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play