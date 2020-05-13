8:30 pm Tuesday live update: area of rain to move across part of the ArkLaTex tonight..why we need to keep an eye on a weekend disturbance

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Got a large area of rain to our southwest that will move through the southern half of the area tonight as it weakens. 2. Most of Wednesday looking dry with only isolated t’showers. 3. Rain chances pick up a little later this week and this weekend. Severe weather still not expected. 4. An upper-level disturbance will stall close to our area. I’ll show you why we should hope it’s not over us. 5. Still plenty of rain in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Tuesday live update:

