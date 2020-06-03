8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Cristobal forecast to strengthen as it moves north across the Gulf..could eventually move over part of the ArkLaTex

Look for lots of clouds for the next few days with a slight chance for a few scattered afternoon thundershowers. Tropical Depression 3 will likely become Tropical Storm Cristobal. It is looking promising that this system could bring heavy rain to the ArkLaTex early next week.

Tuesday was a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Any rain around the area Tuesday evening will likely come to an end as temperatures slowly cool down. Expect a mostly cloudy sky Tuesday night. We'll see overnight lows that will likely stay above normal tonight as we slowly dip into the upper 60s to low 70s. Don't expect much change in our weather Wednesday. We will likely continue to see a mostly cloudy sky with slightly warmer temperatures. Look for daytime highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Once again we will see a few hit or miss showers or thunderstorm develop Wednesday afternoon that will quickly end Wednesday evening.