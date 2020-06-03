8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Cristobal forecast to strengthen as it moves north across the Gulf..could eventually move over part of the ArkLaTex

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. The slight chance for rain will stick around for a few days with warmer temperatures. 2. Cristobal to hang near the Mexican coast for a few days then head north. 3. Cristobal landfall expected Sunday evening or Sunday night. 4. Cristobal could move through part of the ArkLaTex Monday. 5. Once Cristobal moves through a drier weather picture settles in for tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.
8:30 pm Tuesday live update;
