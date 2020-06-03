8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Cristobal forecast to strengthen as it moves north across the Gulf..could eventually move over part of the ArkLaTex

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. The slight chance for rain will stick around for a few days with warmer temperatures. 2. Cristobal to hang near the Mexican coast for a few days then head north. 3. Cristobal landfall expected Sunday evening or Sunday night. 4. Cristobal could move through part of the ArkLaTex Monday. 5. Once Cristobal moves through a drier weather picture settles in for tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Tuesday live update;

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

86° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 86° 72°

Wednesday

91° / 74°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 91° 74°

Thursday

92° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 74°

Friday

93° / 75°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 93° 75°

Saturday

94° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 94° 75°

Sunday

92° / 74°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 50% 92° 74°

Monday

82° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 82° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
78°

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
86°

86°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
86°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

