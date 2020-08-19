8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Dry air to stick around..two Atlantic disturbances may head into the Gulf

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. We had below normal humidity around the ArkLaTex today and it looks like it’s going to stick around for a few more days. 2. Expect slightly below normal temperatures for the next few days. 3. A warming trend will begin Friday with near-normal temperatures by the end of the weekend. 4. We are still watching two disturbances in the Atlantic that could move into the Gulf of Mexico next week. 5. Tonight’s ‘Grain of Salt’ Two Week Weather Outlook shows a little more rain than last night’s.