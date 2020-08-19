8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Dry air to stick around..two Atlantic disturbances may head into the Gulf

You can expect the below normal temperatures and below normal humidity to stick around for several more days. Rain is looking unlikely possibly through the first half of next week. We continue to watch two disturbances in the Atlantic the could make it into the Gulf of Mexico next week.

Tuesday was another pleasant day in the ArkLaTex by mid-August standards. Temperatures were near or slightly below normal with highs ranging from the upper 80s to middle 90s. We will likely see the continuation of the cooling trend for the next few days. Expect another mostly clear sky Tuesday night. Temperatures will once again be several degrees below normal with lows ranging from the middle 60s north to the upper 60s to lower 70s south. Daytime highs Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler than today as temperatures top out in the upper 80s to low 90s. After another small decline in the highs and lows Thursday, we will start to see a slow warming trend Friday. By the first of next week, daytime highs will likely be in the low to middle 90s. Overnight lows will return to the low to middle 70s.