8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Dry weather returns for a few days..a wet Thursday night and Friday leads to a pleasant Mother’s Day weekend

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Sunshine returns for a few days. 2. Thunderstorms on the way for Thursday night and part of Friday. Heavy rain the main concern. 3. Much cooler air moves in for Mother’s Day weekend with sunshine. 4. Could next week be totally dry? 5. A possible stretch of several rainy days appears in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook

Live udpate Tuesday 8:30 pm:

