8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Dry weather returns for a few days..a wet Thursday night and Friday leads to a pleasant Mother’s Day weekend

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Sunshine returns for a few days. 2. Thunderstorms on the way for Thursday night and part of Friday. Heavy rain the main concern. 3. Much cooler air moves in for Mother’s Day weekend with sunshine. 4. Could next week be totally dry? 5. A possible stretch of several rainy days appears in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook

Live udpate Tuesday 8:30 pm:

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

81° / 56°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 0% 81° 56°

Wednesday

79° / 55°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 79° 55°

Thursday

79° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 79° 64°

Friday

74° / 51°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 74° 51°

Saturday

70° / 48°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 70° 48°

Sunday

77° / 54°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 77° 54°

Monday

80° / 56°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 80° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

10 PM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

11 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

12 AM
Clear
0%
67°

65°

1 AM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

2 AM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

3 AM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

4 AM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

5 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

6 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

61°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

66°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

70°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

73°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

76°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

77°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

76°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

75°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

71°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

67°

9 PM
Clear
0%
67°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss