8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Freeze warning northern edge of the area Tuesday night..warming trend heading into a potentially wet weekend

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. With the clouds departing and the wind becoming light, temperatures will drop into the 30s across all of the ArkLaTex tonight. Expect a chance for frost over much of the area. 2. Sunshine returns Wednesday leading to the beginning of a warming trend. Near normal temperatures return as soon as Thursday. 3. Our next best chance for showers and thunderstorms returns this weekend. As of right now, the risk of severe weather looks rather low. 4. Above-normal temperatures return next week and could stick around for a while. 5. The latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook shows several days of dry weather and several days of very wet weather.
8:30 pm Tuesday live update:
Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.