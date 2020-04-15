8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Freeze warning northern edge of the area Tuesday night..warming trend heading into a potentially wet weekend

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. With the clouds departing and the wind becoming light, temperatures will drop into the 30s across all of the ArkLaTex tonight. Expect a chance for frost over much of the area. 2. Sunshine returns Wednesday leading to the beginning of a warming trend. Near normal temperatures return as soon as Thursday. 3. Our next best chance for showers and thunderstorms returns this weekend. As of right now, the risk of severe weather looks rather low. 4. Above-normal temperatures return next week and could stick around for a while. 5. The latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook shows several days of dry weather and several days of very wet weather.

8:30 pm Tuesday live update:

Tuesday

61° / 41°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 61° 41°

Wednesday

64° / 45°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 64° 45°

Thursday

72° / 54°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 72° 54°

Friday

77° / 59°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 77° 59°

Saturday

75° / 61°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 75° 61°

Sunday

76° / 58°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 76° 58°

Monday

80° / 58°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 80° 58°

49°

10 PM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

11 PM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
48°

46°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
46°

45°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
45°

44°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
44°

43°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
43°

43°

5 AM
Clear
10%
43°

42°

6 AM
Clear
10%
42°

42°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
42°

45°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
45°

49°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

52°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

54°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

57°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

60°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

63°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

63°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

63°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

62°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

59°

8 PM
Clear
0%
59°

56°

9 PM
Clear
0%
56°

