8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Freeze warning northern edge of the area Tuesday night..warming trend heading into a potentially wet weekend

A light frost possible across parts of the ArkLaTex Tuesday night. A warming trend begins Wednesday with near-normal temperatures returning by Friday. Showers and thunderstorms still look promising for the weekend. Severe weather for this weekend looking less promising.

Tuesday saw a mix of sunshine and clouds across the ArkLaTex with more clouds over the northern part of the area and more sunshine over the south. Temperatures remained well below normal and that will likely continue Tuesday night. Look for the clouds to move out and the wind to decrease. This will allow for a cold night for this time of year. Temperatures will dip into the 30s across the entire area. Lows over the northern edge of the area will be in the 33-35 degree range. If you have an outdoor garden, you may want to cover things just to be safe. The record low for Tuesday night in Shreveport is 35 degrees set in 1928. In Texarkana, the record low is 33 degrees also set in 1928. Both look to be safe at this point.