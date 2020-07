When was the last time you were able to view a comet as it zooms past Earth? Chances are it's been a while, or maybe you've never seen one. Comet Neowise just finished cruising around the sun early last week and is now on its way back out into the solar system. For the next few weeks it will be visible from our area.

Thankfully, we are in the middle of a rather dry weather pattern so clouds shouldn't be too much of an issue if you want to head outside and try you luck at capturing a glimpse.