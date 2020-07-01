8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Heat index should surpass 105 deg Wednesday & Thursday..rain could bring relief starting Friday

Look for the hot and mainly dry conditions to stick around for a few more days. The chance for scattered thunderstorms will increase for Friday and the Fourth of July weekend.

Tuesday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex with most locations staying dry. We did see the return of some Saharan dust which made for some hazy conditions. Temperatures in the low to mid-90s and high humidity have combined to produce heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees. Look for the heat to get worse in the next few days. We will continue to see a mix of sunshine and clouds. Daytime highs could be a few degrees hotter. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for both Wednesday and Thursday. Heat Index values could soar to between 105 and 109 degrees. Be sure to hydrate before heading outside for an extended period of time.