8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Heat index should surpass 105 deg Wednesday & Thursday..rain could bring relief starting Friday

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. A heat advisory is in effect for all of the ArkLaTex for tomorrow and Thursday. 2. Rain chances return Friday and will continue through the weekend. 3. You may have noticed that the haze increased today. I’ll let you know how long it will stay. 4. Some of the hottest temperatures of the summer so far could be on the way in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ long-range outlook.
8:30 pm Tuesday live update:
