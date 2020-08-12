8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Potential for heavy rain still exists for the northern half of the ArkLaTex Tuesday night

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. High-resolution models including Futurecast continue to show the potential for heavy rain to fall tonight over the northern half of the area. Total rain accumulation of two to over five inches looks possible. Severe weather risk is looking very low. 2. The rain threat shifts to the southeast Wednesday. 3. The disturbance causing this rain will move east and take most of the rain with it. The rest of the week looks mainly hot and dry with little rain. 4. It still appears that we could see some heat relief next week as a cold front moves through and brings cooler and drier air. I’ll let you know how much cooler and how long it could last in tonight’s ‘Grain of Salt’ Two Week Weather Outlook.
