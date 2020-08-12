8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Potential for heavy rain still exists for the northern half of the ArkLaTex Tuesday night

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. High-resolution models including Futurecast continue to show the potential for heavy rain to fall tonight over the northern half of the area. Total rain accumulation of two to over five inches looks possible. Severe weather risk is looking very low. 2. The rain threat shifts to the southeast Wednesday. 3. The disturbance causing this rain will move east and take most of the rain with it. The rest of the week looks mainly hot and dry with little rain. 4. It still appears that we could see some heat relief next week as a cold front moves through and brings cooler and drier air. I’ll let you know how much cooler and how long it could last in tonight’s ‘Grain of Salt’ Two Week Weather Outlook.

8:30 pm Tuesday live update:

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Click here to get more frequent updates of storms around the area from our severe weather live blog.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

 

More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss