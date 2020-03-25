8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Quiet weather to stick around for a few days..more rain this weekend?

8:30 pm Tuesday live update:
Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Sunshine finally returned today and will stick around for a few days with eventual near-record warmth. 2. Our next cold front moves in Friday night into Saturday morning and will bring a chance for a few thunderstorms. 3. More seasonable temperatures return this weekend. 4. A second disturbance will bring the threat of more heavy rain early next week. 5. Rather typical early April weather in the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.
Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.
