1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus cases rise to over 1,300 in La., 46 deaths now reported Gov. Edwards requests major disaster declaration for Louisiana to combat spread of COVID-19

8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Quiet weather to stick around for a few days..more rain this weekend?

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

8:30 pm Tuesday live update:

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Sunshine finally returned today and will stick around for a few days with eventual near-record warmth. 2. Our next cold front moves in Friday night into Saturday morning and will bring a chance for a few thunderstorms. 3. More seasonable temperatures return this weekend. 4. A second disturbance will bring the threat of more heavy rain early next week. 5. Rather typical early April weather in the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

81° / 58°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 81° 58°

Wednesday

79° / 62°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 79° 62°

Thursday

87° / 67°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 87° 67°

Friday

86° / 72°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 86° 72°

Saturday

74° / 53°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 74° 53°

Sunday

74° / 57°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 74° 57°

Monday

63° / 56°
Showers
Showers 50% 63° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

9 PM
Clear
0%
74°

71°

10 PM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

11 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

12 AM
Clear
0%
67°

65°

1 AM
Clear
0%
65°

63°

2 AM
Clear
10%
63°

62°

3 AM
Clear
10%
62°

61°

4 AM
Clear
10%
61°

60°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

59°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

59°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

60°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

62°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

64°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

67°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

70°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

73°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

77°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

75°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

72°

8 PM
Clear
0%
72°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

Order Carry-out/Delivery

More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss