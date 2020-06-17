8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Rain chances stay low as temperatures increase..next best chance for rain early next week

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Go a few small showers that have popped up this evening. 2. Not much rain for the next several days. 3. Temperatures should warm up a few degrees heading into the weekend and the first day of summer. 4. Our next best chance for rain begins Sunday and could continue into next week but don’t expect much. 5. Still plenty of heat in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ long-range outlook but not as much as light night’s.
8:30 pm Tuesday live update:
