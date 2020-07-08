8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Rain continues to decrease over the ArkLaTex..it returns Wednesday followed by a hot end to the week

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Rain continues to decrease around the ArkLaTex this evening. 2. More scattered t’showers on the way for Wednesday. 3. Rain chances go down and the heat goes up heading into the weekend. 4. Most of next week could be dry. 5. It looks like the heat will stick around with little rain in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Tuesday live update:

