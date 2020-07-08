8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Rain continues to decrease over the ArkLaTex..it returns Wednesday followed by a hot end to the week

Showers and thunderstorms will continue through Wednesday with rain becoming more scattered. A hot and dry weather pattern returns Thursday with the hottest temperatures of the summer so far possible by this weekend.

Tuesday was another mostly cloudy and rainy day around the ArkLaTex. Most of the area has received more than an inch during the past 24-hours with some locations receiving anywhere from three to five inches. Look for the threat for rain to continue Tuesday night and Wednesday. We will likely see the coverage of the showers and thundersorms become more scattered during the day Wednesday. Rainfall totatls will likely not be as high as we've seen during the last night and today, however, we will likely have a few spots that receive in excess of two inches of additional rain. In addition to the potential for some heavy rain, a few storms could produce some gusty wind, but any severe weather will be very isolated in nature.