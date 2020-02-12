8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Rain continues with heavy rain expected late tonight. Dry weather on the distant horizon?

8:30 pm Tuesday live update:
Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Rain continues to fall over most of the ArkLaTex. 2. Heavy rain still expected tonight. I’ll show where the heaviest rain will fall. A Flash Flood Watch continues for all of the area. 3. Sunshine returns Thursday. Find out how long it may stay around. 4. Next week is looking wet once again. 5. Drier weather indicated in the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.
CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.