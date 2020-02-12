8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Rain continues with heavy rain expected late tonight. Dry weather on the distant horizon?

Showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain return to the ArkLaTex late tonight through Wednesday morning. Flash Flood Watch in effect for all of the area. Sunshine returns late Thursday. The weekend now looks relatively dry.

Tuesday was another cloudy and rainy day. Temperatures were rather chilly as readings were fairly steady in the 40s. The main upper-level disturbance will move across the ArkLaTex Tuesday night and Wednesday. Look for showers and a few thunderstorms to increase over te area late Tuesday night. This activity will move across our area Wednesday morning and move out of the region Wednesday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have to watch the eastern edge of the area where temperatures could be a bit warmer. Here is where a strong to severe storm could occur. Severe weather will not be a concern for most of the area. The main concern will be the threat for heavy rain. Models still show that another two to four inches of rain can be expected over most of our area. This includes the rain that has fallen today. The National Weather Service has now expanded the Flash Flood Watch to include the entire ArkLaTex.