8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Rain continues with heavy rain expected late tonight. Dry weather on the distant horizon?

8:30 pm Tuesday live update:

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Rain continues to fall over most of the ArkLaTex. 2. Heavy rain still expected tonight. I’ll show where the heaviest rain will fall. A Flash Flood Watch continues for all of the area. 3. Sunshine returns Thursday. Find out how long it may stay around. 4. Next week is looking wet once again. 5. Drier weather indicated in the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

49° / 43°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 90% 49° 43°

Wednesday

53° / 41°
Rain
Rain 100% 53° 41°

Thursday

53° / 31°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 53° 31°

Friday

53° / 32°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 53° 32°

Saturday

64° / 51°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 64° 51°

Sunday

73° / 58°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 73° 58°

Monday

74° / 62°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 30% 74° 62°

