8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Rain focused on the south half of the area..plenty more rain could be on the way in the weeks ahead

8:30 pm Tuesday live update:

Rain continues to fall across the southeast half of the ArkLaTex. Radar shows that that rainfall totals across the area are below 1/2″ for most of the region. The cold front has cleared the area and temperatures are 25 degrees below the highs of the day. Look for the cooler temperatures to stick around through the weekend. We will likely see the threat for rain linger into Thursday. We will likely see a half-n-half weekend with rain looking promising for Sunday.

Look for a brief warm-up early next week but it won’t last. The latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook shows plenty more rain on the way in the weeks ahead.

Tuesday

75° / 43°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 100% 75° 43°

Wednesday

45° / 41°
Rain
Rain 70% 45° 41°

Thursday

48° / 31°
Cloudy with morning rain
Cloudy with morning rain 80% 48° 31°

Friday

50° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 50° 32°

Saturday

53° / 46°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 53° 46°

Sunday

61° / 49°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 90% 61° 49°

Monday

62° / 45°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 62° 45°

Hourly Forecast

47°

10 PM
Showers
50%
47°

50°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
50°

50°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
50°

48°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
48°

47°

3 AM
Few Showers
30%
47°

47°

4 AM
Showers
40%
47°

46°

5 AM
Showers
40%
46°

46°

6 AM
Showers
50%
46°

45°

7 AM
Light Rain
60%
45°

44°

8 AM
Showers
50%
44°

44°

9 AM
Showers
50%
44°

44°

10 AM
Showers
50%
44°

43°

11 AM
Showers
40%
43°

43°

12 PM
Showers
40%
43°

44°

1 PM
Showers
40%
44°

44°

2 PM
Showers
50%
44°

45°

3 PM
Showers
50%
45°

45°

4 PM
Showers
50%
45°

45°

5 PM
Rain
60%
45°

45°

6 PM
Rain
70%
45°

45°

7 PM
Rain
80%
45°

45°

8 PM
Rain
90%
45°

45°

9 PM
Rain
100%
45°

