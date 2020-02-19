8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Rain focused on the south half of the area..plenty more rain could be on the way in the weeks ahead

8:30 pm Tuesday live update:

Rain continues to fall across the southeast half of the ArkLaTex. Radar shows that that rainfall totals across the area are below 1/2″ for most of the region. The cold front has cleared the area and temperatures are 25 degrees below the highs of the day. Look for the cooler temperatures to stick around through the weekend. We will likely see the threat for rain linger into Thursday. We will likely see a half-n-half weekend with rain looking promising for Sunday.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

Look for a brief warm-up early next week but it won’t last. The latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook shows plenty more rain on the way in the weeks ahead.

