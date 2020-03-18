1  of  2
Breaking News
Barksdale AFB declares public health emergency after identifying possible cases on base 60 new Louisiana COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday

8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Storms with some heavy rain moving through the ArkLaTex..severe storms possible late Thursday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Scattered storms moving north through the ArkLaTex. A little bit of small hail possible. 2. Another warmer day Wednesday. 3. Strong to severe storms possible late Thursday & Thursday night. I’ll show you the latest threats from Futurecast. 4. Cooler air returns for the weekend. 5. Above normal temperatures in the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Tuesday Live update:

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.
CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 65°
Showers and thunderstorms early
Showers and thunderstorms early 50% 77° 65°

Wednesday

78° / 69°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 78° 69°

Thursday

80° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 80° 65°

Friday

68° / 46°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 80% 68° 46°

Saturday

60° / 47°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 60° 47°

Sunday

58° / 52°
Showers
Showers 50% 58° 52°

Monday

68° / 59°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 68° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
71°

70°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
70°

70°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
70°

67°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

67°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
67°

68°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

70°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

72°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

74°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Trending Stories

Don't Miss