8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Storms with some heavy rain moving through the ArkLaTex..severe storms possible late Thursday

Look for rain across the area to remain rather scattered through Wednesday. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Thursday through Thursday night. Cooler air returns to the ArkLaTex this weekend.

Tuesday was a mostly cloudy and warmer day around the ArkLaTex. Scattered showers and thunderstorms that have developed around the region will likely decrease Tuesday night. We will likely see similar conditions Wednesday. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with a chance for a few scattered afternoon or early evening thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay above normal. Look for lows Wednesday morning to mainly be in the low to middle 60s. Daytime highs will soar into the upper 70s to low 80s. It will also be rather breezy Wednesday with a south wind of ten to fifteen miles per hour.