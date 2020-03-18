8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Storms with some heavy rain moving through the ArkLaTex..severe storms possible late Thursday

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Scattered storms moving north through the ArkLaTex. A little bit of small hail possible. 2. Another warmer day Wednesday. 3. Strong to severe storms possible late Thursday & Thursday night. I’ll show you the latest threats from Futurecast. 4. Cooler air returns for the weekend. 5. Above normal temperatures in the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.
8:30 pm Tuesday Live update:
