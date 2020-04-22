Radar

8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Strong to severe storms still on the way Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night..Flash Flood Watch also in effect

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Got a few isolated thundershowers on the radar this evening. 2. SPC indicates an enhanced severe weather risk for Wednesday and Wednesday night. Storms move in Wednesday afternoon. The final wave will move through Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. I’ll show the latest from Futurecast concerning the details on timing and where the biggest threats could be. 3. Heavy rain could cause some flash flooding for part of the area. 4. More rain will be possible Friday. It’s not expected to pose a severe threat at this time. 5. A stretch of nice weather begins this weekend.

8:30 pm Tuesday live update:

Tuesday

83° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 64°

Wednesday

77° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 77° 61°

Thursday

80° / 60°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 80° 60°

Friday

82° / 58°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 82° 58°

Saturday

74° / 53°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 74° 53°

Sunday

75° / 56°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 75° 56°

Monday

80° / 63°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 80° 63°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

67°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

70°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

72°

10 AM
Few Showers
30%
72°

73°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

76°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
76°

76°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
76°

74°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
74°

72°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
72°

72°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
72°

72°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
72°

72°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
72°

72°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
72°

70°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
70°

70°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
70°

