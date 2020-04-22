8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Strong to severe storms still on the way Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night..Flash Flood Watch also in effect

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Got a few isolated thundershowers on the radar this evening. 2. SPC indicates an enhanced severe weather risk for Wednesday and Wednesday night. Storms move in Wednesday afternoon. The final wave will move through Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. I’ll show the latest from Futurecast concerning the details on timing and where the biggest threats could be. 3. Heavy rain could cause some flash flooding for part of the area. 4. More rain will be possible Friday. It’s not expected to pose a severe threat at this time. 5. A stretch of nice weather begins this weekend.

8:30 pm Tuesday live update:

