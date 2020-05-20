8:30 pm Tuesday live update: The ArkLaTex remains pretty much free of rain this evening..that will change in the coming week

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Still not much rain to speak of around the ArkLaTex. 2. Scattered t’storms to stay in the forecast for the foreseeable future. 3. Rain chances will increase starting Memorial Day. 4. The workweek will end with some heat. 5. Plenty of rain could be on the way next week. 6. Cooler air now indicated in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Tuesday Live update:

Tuesday

85° / 65°
Late night thunderstorms
Late night thunderstorms 60% 85° 65°

Wednesday

81° / 67°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 81° 67°

Thursday

88° / 70°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 88° 70°

Friday

91° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 91° 73°

Saturday

88° / 72°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 88° 72°

Sunday

87° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 87° 71°

Monday

82° / 70°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 82° 70°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

68°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

68°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
68°

67°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
67°

66°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
66°

67°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

69°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

71°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

75°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

76°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

78°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

77°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

