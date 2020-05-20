Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Still not much rain to speak of around the ArkLaTex. 2. Scattered t’storms to stay in the forecast for the foreseeable future. 3. Rain chances will increase starting Memorial Day. 4. The workweek will end with some heat. 5. Plenty of rain could be on the way next week. 6. Cooler air now indicated in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.
8:30 pm Tuesday live update: The ArkLaTex remains pretty much free of rain this evening..that will change in the coming week
