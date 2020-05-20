8:30 pm Tuesday live update: The ArkLaTex remains pretty much free of rain this evening..that will change in the coming week

A few scattered thunderstorms will be possible for the next few days with a few strong storms possible. Rain will likely become more widespread just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. The rainy pattern could stick around through most of next week.

Tuesday was another warm day around the ArkLaTex with a mix of sunshine and clouds. We continue to watch a weak boundary that could serve as the trigger for a few scattered thunderstorms Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that one or two could become strong to severe with wind and hail as the biggest concerns. As of right now, it appears that any rain that develops will be most concentrated over Northwest Louisiana and Deep East Texas. The rain focus may shift a little to the north and west Tuesday night into Wednesday. We will likely see some leftover showers and thunderstorms Wednesday especially over the southeast half of the area. Thanks to more clouds Wednesday, temperatures will not be quite as warm. Look for lows Wednesday morning in the low to middle 60s. We'll see daytime highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.