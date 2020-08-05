8:30 pm Tuesday live update: the chance of rain returns to the area Wednesday..the heat and humidity return starting Friday

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. The chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms returns to the area Wednesday. 2. The rain threat will decrease and eventually end Thursday. 3. Above-normal temperatures return by the weekend with plenty of humidity. 4. Tonight’s Two Week Weather outlook shows that the heat and humidity could be here to stay with very little rain.
8:30 pm Tuesday live update:
Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play