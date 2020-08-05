8:30 pm Tuesday live update: the chance of rain returns to the area Wednesday..the heat and humidity return starting Friday

Look for the chance for rain to return to the ArkLaTex Wednesday through Thursday morning. Upper-level high pressure will then settle in bringing back the heat and humidity and shutting off the rain.

Tuesday was a partly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Once again we enjoyed some rather dry air as dew points remained in the 60s compared to the 70s that we typically see this time of year. Upper-level high pressure continues to sit over the southwestern US. A few disturbances will flow from northwest to southeast on the east side of this high and bring a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms to all of the area. The chance for rain may begin as soon as late Tuesday night over the NW edge of the area. This rain will spread southeast during the day Wednesday. While I do expect some thunder with this activity, severe weather is looking doubtful. Don't expect to see much rain as the vast majority of the area will receive less than one-half inch. A second wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms could develop Wednesday night just to our west. This activity will move through the area Wednesday night and will likely depart our region Thursday morning.