1  of  2
Live Now
Sanders projected winner in Colorado Continuing coverage of deadly Tennessee tornados

8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Thunderstorms to increase Wednesday with heavy rain expected..nice conclusion to the week

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Tonight’s live weather update rundown: 1. Lots of rain on the way Wednesday and Wednesday night. 2. A sunny close to the work week and start for the weekend. 3. More rain early next week. 4. The latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook looks warm and a little wetter than yesterday’s.

8:30 pm Tuesday live update:

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

73° / 56°
Cloudy with late night rain
Cloudy with late night rain 100% 73° 56°

Wednesday

59° / 49°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 100% 59° 49°

Thursday

69° / 46°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 69° 46°

Friday

66° / 40°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 66° 40°

Saturday

65° / 44°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 65° 44°

Sunday

68° / 59°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 68° 59°

Monday

71° / 60°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 71° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

12 AM
Showers
50%
65°

64°

1 AM
Rain
90%
64°

63°

2 AM
Rain
90%
63°

62°

3 AM
Rain
90%
62°

60°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
60°

60°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
60°

59°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
59°

58°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
58°

58°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
58°

58°

9 AM
Rain
90%
58°

58°

10 AM
Rain
90%
58°

58°

11 AM
Rain
80%
58°

58°

12 PM
Light Rain
70%
58°

58°

1 PM
Rain
70%
58°

58°

2 PM
Light Rain
60%
58°

57°

3 PM
Showers
60%
57°

55°

4 PM
Showers
40%
55°

56°

5 PM
Showers
50%
56°

56°

6 PM
Light Rain
70%
56°

55°

7 PM
Rain
60%
55°

54°

8 PM
Rain
70%
54°

54°

9 PM
Light Rain
70%
54°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories