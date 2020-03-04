8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Thunderstorms to increase Wednesday with heavy rain expected..nice conclusion to the week

A slow-moving cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms that will increase tonight. The heaviest and most widespread rain will likely hold off until Wednesday. Severe storms will be possible but the threat looks low. Sunshine returns Thursday and should stick around through most of the weekend.

Monday was another cloudy and windy day around the ArkLaTex. All eyes will be on a cold front that will bring the threat for some scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday night. One or two of these storms could be strong to severe. The biggest severe weather threat will likely be well to our northeast. The rain will likely decrease for most of Tuesday and then increase Wednesday as the main upper-level disturbance approaches the area Wednesday. Since the upper-level support is holding off on arriving until Wednesday, that will give the cold front a chance to move to the south of the ArkLaTex taking the largest severe weather threat with it. Our main concern will be the potential for some heavy rain. Most of the area will see rainfall totals in the one to two-inch range. The heaviest rain will likely fall over the southern half of the area.