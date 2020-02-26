8:30 pm Tuesday live weather update: A brief cold snap ushers in an extended period of sunshine

A surge of cold air will invade the ArkLaTex starting Tuesday night. Temperatures will dip below freezing Wednesday night. Above normal temperatures return by the weekend as our streak of dry weather continues.

Tuesday was a clear to partly cloudy day for most of the area. Temperatures were cooler than yesterday and it appears that the cooling trend will continue through Wednesday night. A surge of colder air will enter the area Tuesday night and Wednesday. Look for clouds to be on the increase late Tuesday night. We will begin Wednesday with lots of clouds and temperatures that will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The clouds will give way to some sunshine Wednesday afternoon. Despite that sunshine, a strong northwesterly wind will bring the coolest day of the week. Highs will likely dip into the 40s and low 50s. That northwesterly wind will become calm Wednesday night. That combined with a clear sky and dry air will allow temperatures to plummet into the mid to upper 20s.