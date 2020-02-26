8:30 pm Tuesday live weather update: A brief cold snap ushers in an extended period of sunshine

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Get ready for a brief cold snap. 2. Sunshine returns tomorrow afternoon and will stick around for a while. 3. A ‘Chamber of Commerce’ weekend on the way. 4. Rain returns early next week. 5. A rather warm and dry 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Tuesday live weather update:

Tuesday

65° / 41°
Clouds early, some clearing late
Clouds early, some clearing late 10% 65° 41°

Wednesday

49° / 31°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 49° 31°

Thursday

55° / 38°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 55° 38°

Friday

63° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 40°

Saturday

71° / 48°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 71° 48°

Sunday

69° / 60°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 69° 60°

Monday

73° / 62°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 73° 62°

55°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
54°

52°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
50°

48°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

46°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
45°

43°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
43°

42°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
42°

43°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
43°

44°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
44°

45°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
45°

47°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
47°

48°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

48°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

48°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

49°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

45°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
45°

43°

7 PM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

8 PM
Clear
0%
42°

