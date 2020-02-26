8:30 pm Tuesday live weather update: A brief cold snap ushers in an extended period of sunshine

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Get ready for a brief cold snap. 2. Sunshine returns tomorrow afternoon and will stick around for a while. 3. A ‘Chamber of Commerce’ weekend on the way. 4. Rain returns early next week. 5. A rather warm and dry 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.
8:30 pm Tuesday live weather update:
Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.