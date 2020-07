Look for thunderstorms to increase in coverage and intensity Wednesday. More scattered storms will return for Friday and Saturday. We will then settle into a drier and hotter weather pattern next week. Tropical Depression 9 or possibly Tropical Storm Isaias is forming in the Atlantic and could head to Florida.

Tuesday was another day of sunshine and clouds across the ArkLaTex. Once again today rainfall has been rather isolated in nature. Temperatures have once again stayed below normal and that will likely continue Wednesday as the clouds and scattered thunderstorms will probably be more numerous. Look for lows Tuesday night to settle into the middle 70s with an increase in clouds late. Futurecast indicates that we could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly over the northwestern edge of the area very late Tuesday night. The disturbance causing this potential rain will gradually spread to the southeast. Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage and intensity over all of the area Wednesday afternoon. Severe weather is not expected but we could see some locally heavy rain in spots.