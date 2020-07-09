8:30 pm Wednesday live update: a hot weather pattern settles in..hottest temps of the summer so far this weekend?

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Rain will harder to come by for the next week or two. 2. Temperatures were hotter today. That warming trend continues into the weekend with some high heat index values. 3. Most of us will have to wait until possible a week from Saturday to see our next chance for rain. 4. Not many changes in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook. The heat is here to stay!
8:30 pm Wednesday live update:
