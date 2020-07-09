8:30 pm Wednesday live update: a hot weather pattern settles in..hottest temps of the summer so far this weekend?

The threat for rain will pretty much end Wednesday night. Hot and humid conditions return starting Thursday with some of the hottest temperatures of the summer so far possible by this weekend.

Wednesday was a mostly cloudy day with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. We have not seen the coverage with the rain that we have seen recently. That trend in decreasing the rain will continue Wednesday night and Thursday. Look for any rain to end Wednesday night. We will see more sunshine mixing in with the clouds Thursday. Most of the area will stay dry Thursday. A few models do show a weakening cluster of storm entering the northern part of the area before it dissipates. Most models, however, keep our area pretty much dry. One thing is for certain Thursday. Temperatures will be hotter and close to normal. Look for lows Thursday morning to begin in the middle 70s. We will see daytime highs Thursday afternoon in the low to middle 90s.