8:30 pm Wednesday live update: A little more rain possible in the next few days then we crank up the heat

Tonight’s live update rundown. 1. We still have a little bit of rain over parts of the ArkLaTex. 2. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday and Friday. 3. A mainly dry and hot weather pattern begins this weekend. 4. More rain possible late next week. 5. Tonight’s ‘Grain of Salt’ Two Week Weather Outlook shows some rather typical weather for the middle of August.
8:30 pm Wednesday live update:
CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.