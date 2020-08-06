8:30 pm Wednesday live update: A little more rain possible in the next few days then we crank up the heat

The chance of rain will continue into Thursday and possibly Friday but don't expect much. Near normal temperatures with higher humidity return to the area this weekend. Dry weather will likely continue into the middle of next week.

Wednesday was a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex with scattered showers and thunderstorms that moved from northwest to southeast across the area. It appears that we could see more scattered showers and thunderstorms develop over part of the area Wednesday night. If this rain develops, the coverage of it should be rather limited. It is possible that we could see some rather heavy rain in spots. Temperatures Wednesday night will not be as mild as the humidity over our area begins to increase. We will see low temperatures Thursday morning in the upper 60s to lower 70s.