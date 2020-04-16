8:30 pm Wednesday live update: a perfect day on the way Thursday..two good chances for thunderstorms in the week ahead

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. We had a nice day around the ArkLaTex today. It gets even better Thursday with more sunshine and highs in the 70s. 2. Clouds return Friday with rain possible both Saturday and Sunday. 3. Even warmer temperatures return to begin next week. 4. A second disturbance brings another good chance for thunderstorms next Wednesday. 5. The latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook now shows that the last half of April could be drier than indicated yesterday.;

