8:30 pm Wednesday live update: a perfect day on the way Thursday..two good chances for thunderstorms in the week ahead

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. We had a nice day around the ArkLaTex today. It gets even better Thursday with more sunshine and highs in the 70s. 2. Clouds return Friday with rain possible both Saturday and Sunday. 3. Even warmer temperatures return to begin next week. 4. A second disturbance brings another good chance for thunderstorms next Wednesday. 5. The latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook now shows that the last half of April could be drier than indicated yesterday.;

8:30 pm Wednesday live update:

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

63° / 43°
Clear
Clear 0% 63° 43°

Thursday

72° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 54°

Friday

74° / 55°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 74° 55°

Saturday

72° / 64°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 72° 64°

Sunday

76° / 57°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 76° 57°

Monday

76° / 55°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 76° 55°

Tuesday

80° / 63°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 80° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

9 PM
Clear
0%
58°

55°

10 PM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

11 PM
Clear
0%
54°

50°

12 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

1 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

2 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

3 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

4 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

5 AM
Clear
0%
45°

45°

6 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

48°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

54°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

58°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

61°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

71°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

71°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

70°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

69°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

65°

8 PM
Clear
0%
65°

