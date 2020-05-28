8:30 pm Wednesday live update: A temporary break from the rain this evening with more on the way..dry and warmer weather begins Friday..why we will need to watch the tropics

Tonight’s Live update rundown: 1. Pretty much quiet this evening with showers and thunderstorms all around our area. 2. More scattered thunderstorms on the way later tonight through tomorrow. 3. An extended period of dry weather begins Friday with a warming trend. 4. Tonight’s ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook contains some tropical activity that could bring lots of rain in our area.
8:30 pm Wednesday live update:
Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.
Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play