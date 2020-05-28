8:30 pm Wednesday live update: A temporary break from the rain this evening with more on the way..dry and warmer weather begins Friday..why we will need to watch the tropics

Tonight’s Live update rundown: 1. Pretty much quiet this evening with showers and thunderstorms all around our area. 2. More scattered thunderstorms on the way later tonight through tomorrow. 3. An extended period of dry weather begins Friday with a warming trend. 4. Tonight’s ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook contains some tropical activity that could bring lots of rain in our area.

8:30 pm Wednesday live update:

Wednesday

81° / 64°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 81° 64°

Thursday

80° / 65°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 80° 65°

Friday

84° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 84° 64°

Saturday

85° / 62°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 85° 62°

Sunday

86° / 65°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 86° 65°

Monday

88° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 88° 67°

Tuesday

91° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 91° 71°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

68°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
65°

66°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
66°

67°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
67°

69°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

72°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

74°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

75°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

75°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

76°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

78°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

