8:30 pm Wednesday live update: A temporary break from the rain this evening with more on the way..dry and warmer weather begins Friday..why we will need to watch the tropics

We'll see one more day of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could once again be strong to severe through Thursday evening. An extended period of dry and warmer weather begins across the area Friday.

Wednesday was another mostly cloudy day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. While the rain that develops around the area Wednesday will move out of the region Wednesday evening, more thunderstorms will likely move into especially the southern half of the area Wednesday night and Thursday morning. This activity will gradually move out and giving way to the development of more scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms that will be triggered by the heat of the day. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a marginal severe weather risk. That means that we could once again have a handful of severe weather reports with wind and hail as the biggest concerns. We could once again see some locally heavy rainfall causing a risk for some isolated flash flooding concerns.