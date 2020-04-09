8:30 pm Wednesday live update: Cooler and mainly dry conditions for the next few days..two waves of storms this weekend?

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. More normal temperatures return to the ArkLaTex over the next few days with very low rain chances. 2. A strong disturbance could bring two waves of showers and thunderstorms this weekend. I’ll show you where the best chance for severe weather could be setting up to be highest. 3. Well below-normal temperatures return to start next week. 4. Here is a shocker! The 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook is looking a bit soggier than it did last night.

8:30 pm Wednesday live update:

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

