8:30 pm Wednesday live update: Cooler and mainly dry conditions for the next few days..two waves of storms this weekend?

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. More normal temperatures return to the ArkLaTex over the next few days with very low rain chances. 2. A strong disturbance could bring two waves of showers and thunderstorms this weekend. I’ll show you where the best chance for severe weather could be setting up to be highest. 3. Well below-normal temperatures return to start next week. 4. Here is a shocker! The 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook is looking a bit soggier than it did last night.

Wednesday

89° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 89° 69°

Thursday

77° / 55°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 77° 55°

Friday

68° / 49°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 68° 49°

Saturday

70° / 62°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 80% 70° 62°

Sunday

76° / 51°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 76° 51°

Monday

63° / 48°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 63° 48°

Tuesday

58° / 43°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 58° 43°

Hourly Forecast

80°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
80°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

72°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

72°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

70°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

