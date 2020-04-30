8:30 pm Wednesday live update: dry weather to continue with a big warm up

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex Wednesday and will likely stick around for the next several days. 2. After a cool couple of nights, temperatures heat up for the weekend. 3. A little rain towards the middle of next week. 4. A rather warm and nicely dry picture painted for most of tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Wednesday live update:

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

77° / 54°
Clear
Clear 10% 77° 54°

Thursday

77° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 77° 54°

Friday

83° / 63°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 83° 63°

Saturday

85° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 85° 67°

Sunday

89° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 89° 69°

Monday

90° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 90° 70°

Tuesday

90° / 65°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 90° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

10 PM
Clear
0%
63°

61°

11 PM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

12 AM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

1 AM
Clear
0%
59°

59°

2 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

3 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

4 AM
Clear
0%
57°

57°

5 AM
Clear
10%
57°

55°

6 AM
Clear
10%
55°

55°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
55°

58°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

63°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

66°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

69°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

72°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

73°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

75°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

75°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

75°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

74°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

70°

8 PM
Clear
0%
70°

66°

9 PM
Clear
0%
66°

