8:30 pm Wednesday live update: dry weather to continue with a big warm up

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex Wednesday and will likely stick around for the next several days. 2. After a cool couple of nights, temperatures heat up for the weekend. 3. A little rain towards the middle of next week. 4. A rather warm and nicely dry picture painted for most of tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Wednesday live update:

