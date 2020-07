SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Rain will be missing from most areas today and that will turn the heat up a notch or two from where it has been this week. Thankfully, there is a 'cool front' on the way tomorrow that will bring a comfortable summer weather pattern this weekend into early next week.

An area of low pressure is dropping south across the Great Plains and this will be the engine that pulls the front into the ArkLaTex tomorrow. Ahead of this front, a breezy southwest wind will develop today, gusting between 20 and 25 miles per hour later this morning and into the afternoon. The combination of more sunshine today, less rain, and this warm southwest wind will send our high temperatures into the mid-90s. High humidity will bring heat index values near 105 degrees.