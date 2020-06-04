8:30 pm Wednesday live update: heat and humidity to stick around with little rain..Cristobal’s potential track shifts a little east

Live Now
Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Rain has been hard to find over the past few days as temperatures get hotter. Look for those trends to continue through most of the weekend. 2. Cristobal continues to temporarily weaken over Mexico. The potential track shifts a little more east of the ArkLaTex. I’ll share the latest on rainfall potential. 3. Once Cristobal moves out, the heat moves back in. Tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook is looking hot and dry.

8:30 pm Wednesday live update:

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

91° / 74°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 20% 91° 74°

Thursday

93° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 93° 75°

Friday

93° / 75°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 93° 75°

Saturday

94° / 75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 94° 75°

Sunday

93° / 76°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 93° 76°

Monday

86° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 86° 75°

Tuesday

92° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 92° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

10 PM
Clear
10%
82°

80°

11 PM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

12 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
20%
75°

75°

5 AM
Clear
20%
75°

75°

6 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
77°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
80°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
10%
83°

86°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
86°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
82°

