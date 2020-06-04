8:30 pm Wednesday live update: heat and humidity to stick around with little rain..Cristobal’s potential track shifts a little east

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Rain has been hard to find over the past few days as temperatures get hotter. Look for those trends to continue through most of the weekend. 2. Cristobal continues to temporarily weaken over Mexico. The potential track shifts a little more east of the ArkLaTex. I’ll share the latest on rainfall potential. 3. Once Cristobal moves out, the heat moves back in. Tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook is looking hot and dry.
8:30 pm Wednesday live update:
