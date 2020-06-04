8:30 pm Wednesday live update: heat and humidity to stick around with little rain..Cristobal’s potential track shifts a little east

Look for temperatures to continue to heat up around the ArkLaTex for the next several days with rain chances staying low. Tropical Storm Cristobal still expected to move through Louisiana Sunday night and Monday.

Wednesday was another rather hot and humid day around the ArkLaTex with only a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. We likely won't see much chance for the next several days. Look for clouds to increase once again Wednesday night as temperatures will again stay above normal. Most of the area will see lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will start off with a mostly cloudy sky. Just like today, we will see more sunshine mixing in with the clouds as we progress through the day. Once again as temperatures heat up into the upper 80s to low 90s, we will see the chance that a few pop-up afternoon thundershowers will likely develop in a few isolated spots. Once again most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry. Expect similar conditions both Friday and Saturday although rain chances will be even lower. Overnight lows will be in the low to middle 70s. Daytime highs will likely be in the lower 90s.