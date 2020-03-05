8:30 pm Wednesday live update: More rain moving into the ArkLaTex..sunshine tomorrow and very warm temperatures on the distant horizon

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. A look at Pinpoint Doppler shows another batch of rain moving into the ArkLaTex. 2. It still looks like some sunshine on the way starting tomorrow. It could stick around for several days. 3. The wet weather pattern returns again next week. 4. Warmest temperatures of the year so far indicated in the ‘Grain of Salt’ long-range outlook.

8:30 pm Wednesday live update:

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

57° / 49°
Rain
Rain 100% 57° 49°

Thursday

70° / 44°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 70° 44°

Friday

66° / 40°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 66° 40°

Saturday

64° / 44°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 64° 44°

Sunday

69° / 57°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 69° 57°

Monday

69° / 62°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 69° 62°

Tuesday

76° / 60°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 76° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
53°

53°

10 PM
Few Showers
30%
53°

53°

11 PM
Showers
50%
53°

53°

12 AM
Rain
90%
53°

52°

1 AM
Rain
100%
52°

52°

2 AM
Rain
100%
52°

52°

3 AM
Rain
100%
52°

51°

4 AM
Rain
90%
51°

51°

5 AM
Light Rain
70%
51°

51°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
51°

50°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

52°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
52°

55°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
55°

59°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

62°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

68°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

65°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

62°

7 PM
Clear
0%
62°

59°

8 PM
Clear
0%
59°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss