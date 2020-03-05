8:30 pm Wednesday live update: More rain moving into the ArkLaTex..sunshine tomorrow and very warm temperatures on the distant horizon

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. A look at Pinpoint Doppler shows another batch of rain moving into the ArkLaTex. 2. It still looks like some sunshine on the way starting tomorrow. It could stick around for several days. 3. The wet weather pattern returns again next week. 4. Warmest temperatures of the year so far indicated in the ‘Grain of Salt’ long-range outlook.
8:30 pm Wednesday live update:
