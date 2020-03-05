8:30 pm Wednesday live update: More rain moving into the ArkLaTex..sunshine tomorrow and very warm temperatures on the distant horizon

Rain will gradually end across the ArkLaTex Wednesday night. Sunshine returns Thursday and will stick around through most of the weekend. Another wet weather pattern sets up for next week.

Wednesday was a very wet day around the ArkLaTex with showers and thunderstorms over all of the area. Radar indicates that the heaviest rain fell over the southern half of the area where rainfall totals of one to over 3" were observed. While Flash Flood Warnings have all expired and the stronger storms have moved out of our area, the threat of more rain will continue well into Wednesday night. We will likely see a pause in the rain late Wednesday afternoon into the evening. More rain will then move through our area tonight as the main upper-level low eases through our area. While a few rumbles of thunder will be possible, tonight's rain does not look to be as heavy as the rainfall we received Wednesday morning.