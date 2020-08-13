8:30 pm Wednesday live update: Rain chances looking slim for the next several days as we crank up the heat

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Today’s rain has ended across the ArkLaTex. We can’t totally rule out more scattered storms for Thursday especially for the eastern half of the area. 2. The heat will intensify over the next several days and combine with high humidity to create dangerous heat indices of over 105. A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the area Thursday. 3. The hot and mainly dry conditions will linger through the weekend. 4. It still looks like a cold front will move through the area Monday possibly bringing some rain and cooler temperatures. This airmass could be similar to the dry air that we had a few weeks ago. 5. Tonight’s ‘Grain of Salt’ Two Week Weather Outlook shows when the heat could return but does not show anything out of the ordinary.

8:30 pm Wednesday live update:

