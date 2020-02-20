8:30 pm Wednesday live update: Rain continues to increase but should end Thursday morning

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Tonight’s live rundown: 1. Update on the rain that has increased in coverage and intensity this evening. 2. The rain will end Thursday morning with some late-day sunshine possible. 3. Cold on the way tomorrow night and Friday night. 3. A warming trend begins Friday. 4. Most of next week could be dry! 4. The latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Wednesday live update:

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

44° / 41°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 100% 44° 41°

Thursday

51° / 31°
Cloudy with rain in the morning
Cloudy with rain in the morning 90% 51° 31°

Friday

49° / 29°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 49° 29°

Saturday

54° / 41°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 54° 41°

Sunday

61° / 54°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 60% 61° 54°

Monday

61° / 43°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 60% 61° 43°

Tuesday

64° / 41°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 20% 64° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

9 PM
Rain
100%
45°

45°

10 PM
Rain
100%
45°

46°

11 PM
Rain
100%
46°

46°

12 AM
Rain
100%
46°

46°

1 AM
Rain
100%
46°

45°

2 AM
Rain
100%
45°

45°

3 AM
Rain
100%
45°

44°

4 AM
Rain
100%
44°

44°

5 AM
Rain
100%
44°

43°

6 AM
Rain
90%
43°

43°

7 AM
Rain
90%
43°

42°

8 AM
Light Rain
70%
42°

42°

9 AM
Showers
40%
42°

42°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
42°

45°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
45°

46°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
46°

47°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
47°

49°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

50°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

46°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

44°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
44°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories