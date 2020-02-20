8:30 pm Wednesday live update: Rain continues to increase but should end Thursday morning

Tonight’s live rundown: 1. Update on the rain that has increased in coverage and intensity this evening. 2. The rain will end Thursday morning with some late-day sunshine possible. 3. Cold on the way tomorrow night and Friday night. 3. A warming trend begins Friday. 4. Most of next week could be dry! 4. The latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.
8:30 pm Wednesday live update:
CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.
Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.
