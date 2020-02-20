8:30 pm Wednesday live update: Rain continues to increase but should end Thursday morning

Look for rain to increase in coverage and intensity Wednesday night. The rain will finally end Thursday morning. Sunshine returns Friday and could stick around into the weekend. The weekend will end with another chance for rain.

Wednesday was another cloudy, rainy and chilly day for most of the ArkLaTex. We did see some sunshine over the northern edge of the area. The rain was confined to the southern half of the area. Look for the clouds and rain to build back to the north and increase in intensity Wednesday night. The rain could get heavy at times over East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. Severe weather is not expected to be an issue. Look for the rain to end Thursday morning from north to south. We could close Thursday with some afternoon sunshine over the northern half of the area. Models show that another one to three inches of rain will be possible over the southern half of the area. The northern half will likely receive amounts of less than an inch.